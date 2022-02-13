Man Group plc Sells 26,967 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,967 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $40,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

DECK stock opened at $304.11 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $289.23 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

