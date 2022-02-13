Manulife Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.