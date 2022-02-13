Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 807.0% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.57 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 58.93% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

