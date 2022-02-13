Mariner LLC Acquires 1,687 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Linde by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 96,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 23,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

LIN stock opened at $294.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.44. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $241.88 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

