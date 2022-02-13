Mariner LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $54.11 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

