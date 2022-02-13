Mariner LLC Lowers Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.43. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

