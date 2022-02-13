Mariner LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 216.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,264 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,322,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,997,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,206,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.31. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $93.42.

