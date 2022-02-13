Mariner LLC Raises Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $100.75 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

