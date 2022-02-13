Mariner LLC Sells 492 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.09% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $71.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

