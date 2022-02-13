MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $390.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $424.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $402.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $378.00 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $321.17 and a 1 year high of $587.05. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.90 and its 200 day moving average is $409.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

