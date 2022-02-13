Marshall Wace LLP Buys 12,000 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Paylocity worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth $105,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Paylocity by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $27,289,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $202.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 128.20 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.72.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

