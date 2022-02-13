Marshall Wace LLP Has $21.30 Million Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,239 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 270,759 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $21,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.