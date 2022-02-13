Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,845 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in InMode were worth $26,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in InMode by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in InMode by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

