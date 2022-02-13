Marshall Wace LLP Sells 18,230 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.58% of PNM Resources worth $24,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PNM Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.22%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.