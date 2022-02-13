MASQ Reaches Market Cap of $4.74 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $157,109.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.90 or 0.06895937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.58 or 1.00121646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00049174 BTC.

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,082,360 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

