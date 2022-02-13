Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 973,058 shares of company stock worth $338,531,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.77. 4,345,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $363.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.40 and its 200-day moving average is $354.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

