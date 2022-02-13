Matrix Service Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Matrix Service in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.75).

Get Matrix Service alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

MTRX opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matrix Service by 4.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Chandler purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.