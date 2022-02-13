Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported fourth-quarter 2021, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from robust e-commerce growth, a highly-efficient supply chain and strong demand for its products. This along with initiatives toward capturing the full value of its IP and transforming itself into a high-performing toy company, bodes well. Going forward, the company is focused on strong cost and productivity initiatives to support growth, operate more efficiently and rebuild margins. However, the coronavirus-related woes persist. Rise in raw materials and ocean freight is a concern as well. Earnings estimates for 2022 has declined in the past 30 days.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

MAT stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

