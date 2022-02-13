Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Maximus has increased its dividend payment by 190.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Maximus has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.79. Maximus has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Maximus worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

