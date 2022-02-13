MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 243,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

MDT stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

