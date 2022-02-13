MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases 622 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 26,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 457,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,657,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

MCD opened at $255.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.20 and its 200-day moving average is $249.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

