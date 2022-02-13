Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

MED opened at $190.92 on Thursday. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $184.06 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.03 and a 200-day moving average of $213.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Medifast by 138.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

