MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.05

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.05 and last traded at C$15.89, with a volume of 1381910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.25.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.71.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.