Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Director Ross A. Grieve Sells 19,200 Shares

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Director Ross A. Grieve sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$75,456.00.

TSE:MR.UN opened at C$6.90 on Friday. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.94, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$89.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.81.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

