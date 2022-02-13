Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Director Ross A. Grieve Sells 19,200 Shares

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Director Ross A. Grieve sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$75,456.00.
TSE:MR.UN opened at C$6.90 on Friday. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.94, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$89.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.81.
About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
