Merculet 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49,604.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Merculet has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $1.23 million and $49,604.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.36 or 0.06903426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.25 or 0.99990487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00047954 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00049457 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.