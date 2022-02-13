Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Mercury General worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 666.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

MCY stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.