Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.95% of Merit Medical Systems worth $119,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,424,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

