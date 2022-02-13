Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,430.41 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,547.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,518.61.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,355. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.