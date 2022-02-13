Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $884.83 million-$884.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.150-$38.500 EPS.

NYSE:MTD traded down $91.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,430.41. The stock had a trading volume of 284,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,185. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,547.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,518.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

