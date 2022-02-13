MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 28th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $712,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 193.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

