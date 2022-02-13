MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 28th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years.
MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
