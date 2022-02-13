MKM Partners Reiterates Hold Rating for Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at MKM Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$6.00. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACB. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

TSE:ACB opened at C$5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -1.79. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$18.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.