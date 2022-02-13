Model N (NYSE:MODN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MODN. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE MODN opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Model N by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after buying an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Model N by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after buying an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,090,000 after buying an additional 212,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

