Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $330.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MOH. Stephens raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH opened at $303.23 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $205.61 and a one year high of $328.11. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.13.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after purchasing an additional 178,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.