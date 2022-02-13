Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0177

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $223,929.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00105886 BTC.

About Monetha

MTH is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

