MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP cut its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,003 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up 1.5% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,542,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $427.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,172 shares of company stock worth $63,269,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

