Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post sales of $13.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.78 million and the highest is $14.15 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $12.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $54.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $54.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $59.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

