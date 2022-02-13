Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $415.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s previous close.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO opened at $332.29 on Friday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.39 and a 200 day moving average of $375.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 840.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,930,000 after buying an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.