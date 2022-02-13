Morgan Stanley Acquires 128,195 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.79% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $310,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.73.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

