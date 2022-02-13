Morgan Stanley Buys 2,781,389 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,477,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of CSX worth $281,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

