Morgan Stanley Buys 30,319 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,319 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.20% of Avalara worth $334,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after purchasing an additional 494,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $101.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.75. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,540,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

