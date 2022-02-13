Morgan Stanley Has $303.65 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,079 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Dell Technologies worth $303,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.78.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.