Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 152.2% in January

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
IIF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,873. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.
About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
