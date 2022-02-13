Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 152.2% in January

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IIF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,873. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,477,000 after acquiring an additional 42,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.