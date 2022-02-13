Morgan Stanley Lowers Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target to $48.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.
Shares of IRDM stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $50.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.56 and a beta of 1.15.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.
