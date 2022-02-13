Morgan Stanley Sells 10,846 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.66% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $354,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $379.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.42 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.70.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.