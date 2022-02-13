Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $134.90

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$134.90 and traded as low as C$130.46. Morguard shares last traded at C$131.23, with a volume of 1,948 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Morguard alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$134.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.36.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.