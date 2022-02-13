Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Morningstar makes up about 3.5% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Morningstar worth $63,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.29, for a total transaction of $781,167.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.22, for a total transaction of $313,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,211 shares of company stock valued at $58,099,138. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $285.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

