Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Morphic alerts:

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.29. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Morphic by 379.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Morphic by 43.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.