Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ:MORF opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.29. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
