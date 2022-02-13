mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the January 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.