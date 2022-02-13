mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the January 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mPhase Technologies (XDSL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.