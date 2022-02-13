Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Position Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,701 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Mplx worth $20,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,561,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,492,000 after buying an additional 848,900 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,995,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,280,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after buying an additional 568,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 30.69%. Mplx’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

