Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Up to $41.28

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.28, but opened at $44.35. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $43.87, with a volume of 3,669 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after buying an additional 1,187,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,412,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 444,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
