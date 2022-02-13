Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Up to $41.28

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.28, but opened at $44.35. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $43.87, with a volume of 3,669 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after buying an additional 1,187,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,412,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 444,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

